- Commercial round-up for week ending 20 June 2014
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: ambush marketing
- Advertising and marketing: identifying advertising
- Advertising and marketing: changes to the advertising codes for advertising medicines
- Consumer credit: unfair relationships
- Competition law: CMA issues report on car insurance
- Consumer protection: CMA publishes consumer protection guidance for lettings industry
- Consumer protection: fine for misleading prize draw
- Consumer protection: compensation for airline delays
- Contract law: an arbitration agreement must contain an agreement to arbitrate
- Contract law: can penal interest be awarded in cases involving charterparties governed by English law and subject to arbitration agreements?
- Contract law: Construction when there is no express term
- Data protection: ICO takes action on nuisance calls
- Data security: cyber-attacks on financial institutions
- Insolvency: Selling assets subject to fixed charge security
- Regulatory: Government proposes increases in magistrates' court fines
- Trade marks: invalidity
- This week on Comet
- Cases tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Legislation tracker
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated.
