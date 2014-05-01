- Commercial round-up for week ending 2 May 2014
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: ASA upholds complaint about using death to advertise book
- Competition law: CMA issues guidance on competition law for small businesses
- Competition law: Royal Mail’s price hike under scrutiny in Ofcom investigation
- Companies: Micro-entities—Financial Reporting Standard for smaller entities
- Consumer protection: CJEU considers whether loan repayment rates were unfair term
- Consumer protection: Voiding the right to sue—how far can you go?
- Contract law: Breach of contract
- Contract: Dispute resolution
- Contract law: Jurisdiction
- Contract law: Specific performance
- Data protection: Private investigator fined for data protection breaches
- Data protection: Councils leak social services data
- Information technology: CJEU rules on information services
- Insolvency: Are English courts comfortably applying the EC Regulation on Insolvency?
- Intellectual property: Groundless threats
- This week on Comet
- Zoom in environment
- Cases tracker
- Consultations of note
- Legislation tracker
- New statutory instruments and laws
- Contacts
- Back copies
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated.
