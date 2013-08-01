Sign-in Help
Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 2 August 2013

Published on: 01 August 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial round-up for week ending 2 August 2013
  • New overviews
  • New Practice Notes
  • New checklists
  • Mid-year review: the year to date
  • News analysis
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA issues report on children, advertising and social media
  • Business trends: Capitalising on the Regional Growth Fund
  • Bribery and corruption: Anti-Money Laundering report released
  • Companies: Enhancing transparency of UK company ownership
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

