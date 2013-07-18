- Commercial round-up for week ending 19 July 2013
- Advertising and marketing: ASA issues guidance on broadband claims
- Advertising and marketing: ASA upholds complaint on book blurb
- Advertising and marketing: CAP issues guidance on free-entry routes and sales promotions
- Advertising and marketing: ECJ rules on meaning of word 'advertising'
- Companies: New guidance–filing annual returns and accounts
- Competition law: Competition Commission publishes annual report
- Competition law: The evolving law of pay-for-delay
- Consumer protection: CAP issues guidance on payday lending
- Contract: guarantees–when varying the underlying obligation may not result in a discharge of a guarantor’s liability
- Contract: mistake to identity
- Contract: performance bonds
- Contract: What should be considered when staying proceedings in multi-jurisdictional disputes?
- Data protection: Functions, powers and resources of the ICO–government response
- Data protection: Select committee launches inquiry on nuisance telephone calls and texts
- Data protection: NHS Trust fined for failure to ensure destruction of old computers
- Health and Safety: negligence and duty to take care
- Insurance: FCA takes action following its thematic review of the insurance sector
- Intellectual property: Copyright hub
- Intellectual property: Copyright protection and the Enterprise and Regulatory Reform Act 2013
- Intellectual property: Design infringement: Trunki case closed
- Intellectual property: Final injunctions—clearing the way is the only way
- Social media: Ownership of social media accounts
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.
