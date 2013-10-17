- Commercial round-up for week ending 18 October 2013
- New precedents
- Updated precedents
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: new Help Note on surgical and non-surgical cosmetic Interventions
- Business trends: European red tape challenge
- Business trends: Policing the border between ideas and capital
- Competition: A new dawn for UK competition law?
- Competition: Aegean/Olympic tie-up takes off
- Competition law: OFT launches market study into the supply of public sector ICT services
More...
- Consumer credit: Consumer credit reforms and transition to the new regime
- Consumer protection: CJEU rules that UCPD applies to public sector organisations
- Data protection: Article 29 working party issues opinion on cookies
- Data protection: ICO and MOJ agree memoranda of understanding
- Environment: Compensation schemes for environmental damage
- Environment: Can the aviation sector trade its way to greener travel?
- Equality and human rights: ECHR rules on online publishers
- Intellectual property: Will tech giants commit to a truce in patent wars?
- Internet and e-commerce: Could book price law proposals be open to challenge?
- Partnerships: How can LLPs survive the financial storm?
- Sports law: The commercial implications of a Winter World Cup
- Tax: HMRC to get tougher on tobacco smuggling and duty evasion
- Case tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Consultation tracker
- Legislation tracker
- New SIs and laws
- Legislation tracker
- Join us online
- Contacts
- Back copies
Less...
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.