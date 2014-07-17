- Commercial round-up for week ending 18 July 2014
- News analysis
- Scottish referendum: Scotland and the EU and other international treaties
- Advertising and marketing: In-app purchases
- Advertising and marketing: Product placement
- Company law: Companies House to make data available for free
- Company law: The future of minority shareholdings and shareholder activism
- Competition law: Do new charging regimes have to prove benefit to consumers?
- Competition law: Telefonica commitments offer a new template for mobile consolidation
- Consumer credit: FCA imposes cap on payday lenders
- Consumer protection: Modernising consumer law
- Consumer protection: When does the Montreal Convention apply to airline claims?
- Contract: Allegations of estoppel after the event
- Contract: High Court considers claim for breach of contract
- Contract: High Court considers restrictive covenants
- Contracts: Striking out liability
- Data protection: EU data protection reform
- Data protection: Information Commissioner issues annual report
- Data protection: Law Commission issues report on public sector data sharing
- Data protection: Fine for car rental manager who sold customer details to claims company
- Gambling: European Commission adopts principles on online gambling services
- Insurance: FCA publishes report on thematic review of price comparison websites
- Intellectual property: Orphan works
- Internet: Explicit pictures on the Internet—are we in need of stronger laws?
- Tax: reforming the VAT system
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated.
