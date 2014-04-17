- Commercial round-up for week ending 18 April 2014
- Business trends: Business rate relief for small businesses
- Competition law: Improving competition in the healthcare market
- Competition law: Merger between Lafarge and Holcim
- Consumer credit: Changes to regulation of consumer credit
- Consumer protection: Consumer contract rules—is guidance for businesses sufficient?
- Consumer protection: Government issues call for evidence on copycat packaging
- Contract law: Anticipatory breach
- Contract law: Misrepresentation
- Contract law: Notices clauses
- Data protection: Data Retention Directive
- Data protection: Reform of European data protection law
- Environment: Recurring issues, recent developments and ideal changes
- Financial services: FCA publishes business plan for 2014/15 and new mortgage lending rules explained
- Intellectual property: Assessing the impact of the new copyright regulations
- Intellectual property: Unregistered Community design rights
- Intellectual property: European trade marks and the role of national law
- Intellectual property: Reform of law on groundless threats in relation to patents, trade marks and design rights
- Procurement: Electronic invoicing
- Supply of goods and services: Minimum pricing for alcohol
- Tax: Extending the scope of the European Union Savings Directive
