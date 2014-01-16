- Commercial round-up for week ending 17 January 2014
- New Practice Notes
- Updated practice notes
- New checklists
- News analysis
- Commercial top cases of the second half of 2013
- Companies: Updated guidance on late filing penalties
- Competition law: CMA publishes guidance on approach to new powers
- Competition: Where next for Google and the European Commission?
- Confidentiality: High Court rules on restraint of trade clause
- Consumer protection: Which? accuses payday lenders of breaking consumer protection laws
- Contract law: Do limitation of liability clauses make damages an inadequate remedy when seeking injunctions?
- Data protection: risks associated with BYOD—guidance issued
- Data protection: ICO and LGA letter to council leaders
- Distribution: CJEU rules on exclusive distribution agreement
- Franchising: Environment Agency publishes new version of guidance on CRC scheme phase one
- Internet: Apple will reimburse parents for childrens' in-app purchases
- Outsourcing: TUPE regulations published
- Partnerships: Updated guidance on late filing penalties
- This week on Comet
- Zoom in on terminating contracts
- Cases tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Legislation tracker
- New statutory instruments and laws
- Contacts
- Back copies
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.
