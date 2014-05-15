- Commercial round-up for week ending 16 May 2014
- News analysis
- Competition law: Building trust in the EU antitrust regime
- Contract: Misrepresentation
- Contract: When obligations collide in construction contracts
- Data protection: Google and right to have personal data deleted
- Dispute resolution: Coping with allegations of fraud in arbitration
- Financial services: Crowdfunding in the EU—addressing the ‘regulatory limbo’
- Information technology: How to avoid Heartbleed
- Intellectual property: Bolar—are patent law reforms making the UK a more desirable place for clinical trials?
- Public procurement: Government publishes short form procurement terms
- Supply of goods and services: 2014 Groceries Code Adjudicator survey
- Supply of goods: Product liability
- Tax: Stamp duty exemption encourages growth in smaller companies
- This week on Comet
- Cases tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Legislation tracker
- New statutory instruments and laws
- Contacts
- Back copies
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated.
