Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 16 May 2014

Published on: 15 May 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • News analysis
  • Competition law: Building trust in the EU antitrust regime
  • Contract: Misrepresentation
  • Contract: When obligations collide in construction contracts
  • Data protection: Google and right to have personal data deleted
  • Dispute resolution: Coping with allegations of fraud in arbitration
  • Financial services: Crowdfunding in the EU—addressing the ‘regulatory limbo’
  • Information technology: How to avoid Heartbleed
  • Intellectual property: Bolar—are patent law reforms making the UK a more desirable place for clinical trials?
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

