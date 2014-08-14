Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 15 August 2014

Commercial round-up for week ending 15 August 2014
Published on: 14 August 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial round-up for week ending 15 August 2014
  • News analysis
  • Business trends: Regulators put financial services pay structure in the spotlight
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA revises its complaint handling procedures
  • Advertising and marketing: DMA introduces new code of practice on data-driven marketing
  • Competition law: no running away from 'standstill' obligation
  • Contracts: Court of Appeal considers where a company's central administration centre is
  • Contracts: jointly purchased lottery ticket wins have to be shared
  • Contracts: just tell me everything is going to be fine
  • Data retention: policy papers published
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More