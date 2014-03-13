- Commercial round-up for week ending 14 March 2014
- News analysis
- Competition law: CMA publishes second tranche of guidance
- Competition law: regulation of pay TV sector
- Competition law: the Facebook/WhatsApp merger
- Confidential information: High Court rejects claim that confidential information was misused
- Consumer credit: electronic signatures valid under Consumer Credit Act
- Consumer credit: FCA takes action on payday lenders
- Consumer protection: MEPs vote to extend protection for package holiday travellers
- Consumer protection: PhonepayPlus takes enforcement action to protect children
- Contract: application for summary judgment on construction of loan agreement dismissed
- Contract: establishing jurisdiction
- Copyright: government copyright licensing arrangements
- Data protection: European Parliament adopts Data Protection Regulation at first reading
- Data protection: ICO follows ‘privacy by design’ trend in updated guidance
- Data protection: British Pregnancy Advice Service fined £200,000 for DPA breach
- Data protection: criminal proceedings for non-notification
- Data protection: update on the ICO and Ofcom Joint Action Plan
- Data protection: ICO and US Federal Trade Commission reach agreement
- Dispute resolution: interim injunctions and a principle of law
- Environment: European Commission proposes to reduce the use of plastic bags
- Environment: getting tough on environmental crimes
- Equality and human rights: Supreme Court rules on Montreal Convention
- Insurance: FCA taking action on how add-ons to general insurance are sold
- Intellectual property: appeal allowed in relation to design rights in suitcases
- Internet and e-commerce: FCA publishes final statement on the promotion of crowdfunding
- Law firms: successful lobby to draft anti-money laundering regulations
- Limited liability partnerships: tax rules on partnerships–consultation outcome
- Public law: local authority loses battle for commercial leases
- Public procurement: Cabinet Office publishes procurement policy note 4/14 on model services contract
- Parliament backs Commission proposal to eliminate barriers to cross-border public procurement
- Sale and supply of goods: mandatory medicine licences for the sale of e-cigarettes?
- Tax: agency and intermediaries
- Tax: termination payments and the right to receive shares
- This week on Comet
- Cases tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Legislation tracker
- New statutory instruments and laws
- New practice notes
- Updated practice notes
- New Q&As
- Contacts
- Back copies
