Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 14 March 2014

Commercial round-up for week ending 14 March 2014
Published on: 13 March 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial round-up for week ending 14 March 2014
  • News analysis
  • Competition law: CMA publishes second tranche of guidance
  • Competition law: regulation of pay TV sector
  • Competition law: the Facebook/WhatsApp merger
  • Confidential information: High Court rejects claim that confidential information was misused
  • Consumer credit: electronic signatures valid under Consumer Credit Act
  • Consumer credit: FCA takes action on payday lenders
  • Consumer protection: MEPs vote to extend protection for package holiday travellers
  • Consumer protection: PhonepayPlus takes enforcement action to protect children
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly news round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More