Commercial round-up for week ending 14 February 2014

Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 14 February 2014

Published on: 13 February 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial round-up for week ending 14 February 2014
  • News analysis
  • Agency law: fiduciary and tortious duties of agents
  • Business trends: enhanced court fees - will they reduce London's standing?
  • Competition: cartels and umbrella pricing claims
  • Consumer protection: European Parliament committee votes on new package travel rights
  • Contract: expert evidence and contract interpretation in construction disputes
  • Contract: High Court considers interpretation of contract and duty of disclosure
  • Contract: Supreme Court considers misrepresentation claim
  • Data protection: £185,000 penalty after filing cabinet containing details of terrorist incident sold at auction
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

