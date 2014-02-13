- Commercial round-up for week ending 14 February 2014
- News analysis
- Agency law: fiduciary and tortious duties of agents
- Business trends: enhanced court fees - will they reduce London's standing?
- Competition: cartels and umbrella pricing claims
- Consumer protection: European Parliament committee votes on new package travel rights
- Contract: expert evidence and contract interpretation in construction disputes
- Contract: High Court considers interpretation of contract and duty of disclosure
- Contract: Supreme Court considers misrepresentation claim
- Data protection: £185,000 penalty after filing cabinet containing details of terrorist incident sold at auction
- Data protection: protecting against cyber-security threats
- Insurance: impact of the proposed reform of insurance contract law on the insured and brokers
- Intellectual property: technological protection measures and circumvention measures compared
- Law firms and regulation: avoiding client conflicts
- Partnerships: updated guidance for limited liability partnerships
- Procurement: European Council adopts procurement reform package
- Supply of goods and services: banning the sale of alcohol at below the cost of duty plus VAT
- Supply of goods and services: caste discrimination and the Equality Act 2010
- Supply of goods and services: clarification on Groceries Code and shelf position
- Tax: tax incentives for shale gas
- Trade marks: logo marks can be as powerful as a trade mark
- Trade marks: Lush wins case against Amazon
- Trade marks and passing off: No glee for Twentieth Century Fox
- Storms, floods, strikes and force majeure
- Consultation tracker
- New statutory instruments and laws
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.
