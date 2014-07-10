- Commercial round-up for week ending 11 July 2014
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: copycat websites
- Advertising and marketing: in-app purchases
- Competition law: CMA confirms Eurotunnel/SeaFrance jurisdiction and re-imposes ban
- Contract law: High Court considers damages claim
- Contract law: High Court considers contract termination dispute
- Data protection: government announces emergency legislation on data retention
- Intellectual property: breach of contract and copyright claim
- Intellectual property: design right infringement
- Media: press regulation after the phone hacking trial
- Privacy: Facebook playing with our emotions
- Procurement: state aid
- Supply of goods and services: plain packaging for cigarettes
- Tax: Are penalty fines tax deductible?
- This week on Comet
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Legislation tracker
- New statutory instruments and laws
- New checklists
