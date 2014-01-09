- Commercial round-up for week ending 10 January 2014
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: A reminder of the rules on advertising origin of goods
- Competition law: Reviewing state aid proposals for Hinckley nuclear power plant
- Confidential information: Protecting confidential information with a bad leaver
- Consumer credit: Changes on the horizon
- Consumer protection: CJEU rules on Unfair Terms Directive
- Consumer protection: Consumer Rights Bill
- Consumer protection: Select Committee issues report on payday loans
- Consumer protection: regulating Bitcoin
- Consumer protection: Financial services super-complainants confirmed by government
- Consumer protection: Protecting consumers in the annuities market
- Consumer protection: Healing old wounds—advice from the FOS on building consumer trust
- Contract law: Construction—a case review of 2013
- Copyright: Key cases in 2013 in relation to communication to the public
- Data protection: Temporary workers to receive sufficient training
- Financing: Personal guarantees
- Financing: On demand bonds in the spotlight
- Intellectual property: essential features of dedicated meta search engines
- Partnerships: Could new partnership tax rules prompt a change in remuneration policies?
- Privacy: Can Google avoid UK courts over privacy claims?
- Product liability: Elliott Review on tackling food fraud
- Social media: Attorney General's Office updates guidance on contempt of court
- Supply of goods and services: Groceries Code Adjudicator guidance issued
- Tort: Causation and the ‘but for’ test
- Cases tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Legislation tracker
- New statutory instruments and laws
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament.
