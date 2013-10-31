Sign-in Help
Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 1 November 2013

Published on: 31 October 2013
  • Commercial round-up for week ending 1 November 2013
  • New checklists
  • News analysis
  • Bribery and corruption: SFO brings charges against Eastbourne-based printing company
  • Consumer protection: OFT responds on draft Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading (Amendment) Regulations
  • Consumer protection: Trading Standards Institute responds to plans to implement Consumer Rights Directive
  • Copyright: Is new law on orphan works incompatible with EU law?
  • Data protection: Using effective passwords
  • Equality and human rights: Improving the human rights of the elderly
  • Freedom of information: Seven Supreme Court justices to hear appeal
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

