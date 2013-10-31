- Commercial round-up for week ending 1 November 2013
- New checklists
- News analysis
- Bribery and corruption: SFO brings charges against Eastbourne-based printing company
- Consumer protection: OFT responds on draft Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading (Amendment) Regulations
- Consumer protection: Trading Standards Institute responds to plans to implement Consumer Rights Directive
- Copyright: Is new law on orphan works incompatible with EU law?
- Data protection: Using effective passwords
- Equality and human rights: Improving the human rights of the elderly
- Freedom of information: Seven Supreme Court justices to hear appeal
- Media: Privy Council grants Royal Charter for independent press regulation
- Tax: Are intergovernmental agreements and tax transparency the future of tax compliance?
- Trade marks: Internationalising domain names
- Zoom in on setting up a company
