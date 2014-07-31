- Commercial round-up for week ending 1 August 2014
- News analysis
- Competition law: energy market investigation
- Confidentiality: High Court rules on breach of confidence case
- Consumer protection: CMA adopts Annexes to unfair contract terms guidance
- Consumer protection: consumer legislation in the property sector
- Contract: High Court rules that Newcastle City Council breached implied term
- Contract: High Court upholds appeal on misrepresentation case
- Contracts: special jurisdiction under Brussels I
- Data protection: CJEU finds that legal analysis is not personal data
- Data protection: ICO issues report on big data
- Data protection: online travel services company exposes more than a million customer records to malicious hacker
- Data protection: the right to be forgotten
- Equality: court rules library cuts unlawful but took account of public sector equality duty
- Insurance: insurance law reform
- Insurance: FCA issues report on add-ons
- Social media: House of Lords report
- Tort: Court of Appeal says that copy documents and electronic data cannot be subject of tort of conversion
- Zoom in on distribution
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated.
