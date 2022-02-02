Commercial law; time of the essence; affirmation of contract following repudiatory breach (Pharmapac v HBS Healthcare)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The court held that time was of the essence for the performance of a contract for the supply of 5m facemasks in weekly tranches of 500,000 made in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; that the defendant who delivered the first tranche but not the remainder was in breach of contract; that although the claimant had chased for updates from the defendant for a period of some weeks it had not affirmed the contract since it was entitled to a reasonable time to consider its position. The case is of interest to practitioners for two reasons: firstly, it is an example of a case when the court will construe time as being of the essence of a contract notwithstanding the fact that it is not expressly referred to in the agreement; secondly, the court finds that an innocent party who delays in accepting a repudiatory breach of contract will not be held to have affirmed it even while it is ‘chasing’ for performance if the context is that the defendant is repeatedly reassuring the claimant that the goods are on the way. Written by John de Waal QC of Gatehouse Chambers who acted for the successful claimant. or to read the full analysis.