Commercial insurance rates rise 16% as insurers withdraw cover

Law360, London: The cost of insurance for businesses globally rose 16% last year, Howden Broking Group Ltd said on 4 January 2021, as tougher market sentiment has pushed insurers to limit exposures to losses connected to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
