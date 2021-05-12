menu-search
Legal News

Commercial Court strikes out £58m unlawful means conspiracy claim (King v Stiefel)

Published on: 12 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Mrs Justice Cockerill DBE, having examined a number of significant legal and procedural issues including the court’s powers to summarily determine fraud cases, in a scathing judgment concluded that the claim which was one of several actions between the parties brought against the defendants to previous discontinued litigation against the same claimants, their solicitors and leading counsel was ‘structurally fatally flawed, abusive and lacking in pleadable substance’. The decision is of interest because the court explained where a witness statement in support of summary judgment was needed within the meaning of CPR PD 24, para 2 (3)(b) and clarified whether the CPR require a defendant to file a defence before applying for summary judgment. The court also restated the proper content and purpose of particulars of claim, in particular when pleading fraud, that abuse of process can arise where the relevant issue could have been raised during a costs assessment in relation to previous proceedings and that an advocate’s immunity from suit has not been abolished save in relation to actions for negligence. Written by Sandip Patel QC FCIArb, managing partner, Aliant London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

