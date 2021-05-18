Commercial Court refuses summary judgment application in unjust enrichment claim (Olympic Council of Asia v Novans Jets)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The claimant, Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), entered into an aircraft lease to purchase agreement (ALPA) with the defendant, Novans. The ALPA provided for advance payments by OCA to Novans, and that Novans would provide to OCA a certain amount of ‘block hours’ for usage. The parties fell into dispute in relation to a claim by Novans for reimbursement for expenses by OCA. The ALPA was subsequently terminated by Novans. The court dismissed an application for summary judgment by OCA. The application was made on the basis that OCA had paid more than it had received under the ALPA by way of ‘block hours’. OCA said that this amounted to unjust enrichment. The court provided a helpful summary of the current state of the law of unjust enrichment. On analysis, the court held that the application was not suitable to be dealt with on a summary basis, and the application was dismissed. Written by Christopher Humby, of counsel at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. or to read the full analysis.