menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Asset finance / Aviation finance

Legal News

Commercial Court refuses summary judgment application in unjust enrichment claim (Olympic Council of Asia v Novans Jets)

Commercial Court refuses summary judgment application in unjust enrichment claim (Olympic Council of Asia v Novans Jets)
Published on: 18 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial Court refuses summary judgment application in unjust enrichment claim (Olympic Council of Asia v Novans Jets)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Summary judgment
  • Unjust enrichment
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The claimant, Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), entered into an aircraft lease to purchase agreement (ALPA) with the defendant, Novans. The ALPA provided for advance payments by OCA to Novans, and that Novans would provide to OCA a certain amount of ‘block hours’ for usage. The parties fell into dispute in relation to a claim by Novans for reimbursement for expenses by OCA. The ALPA was subsequently terminated by Novans. The court dismissed an application for summary judgment by OCA. The application was made on the basis that OCA had paid more than it had received under the ALPA by way of ‘block hours’. OCA said that this amounted to unjust enrichment. The court provided a helpful summary of the current state of the law of unjust enrichment. On analysis, the court held that the application was not suitable to be dealt with on a summary basis, and the application was dismissed. Written by Christopher Humby, of counsel at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More