Commercial Court holds that Judgments Regulation does not apply to decisions of arbitral tribunal (West Tankers v Allianz SpA)

Article summary

In the latest instalment in the West Tankers saga, the Commercial Court confirmed that it was clear from the Opinion of the Advocate General, followed in the ECJ's ruling in West Tankers, that the Judgments Regulation did not apply to the tribunals' decision on the scope of the arbitration agreement or the merits of the case. Further, that while European law had to be applied as part of English law, the tribunal would only have to apply the principle of effective judicial protection if it were engaged, which it was not. or to read the full analysis.