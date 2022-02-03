LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Case management / Court specific case management

Legal News

Commercial Court Guide 11th edition published—in force 3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial Court Guide 11th edition published—in force 3 February 2022
  • What are the key changes?
  • Statements of case
  • Applications—time estimates, orders and expert evidence
  • Skeleton argument timetables
  • Evidence
  • The role of junior advocates
  • Disclosure Pilot (CPR PD 51U)
  • Witness statements
  • Freezing injunctions
    • More...

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: the 11th edition of the Commercial Court Guide has been published and is in force from 3 February 2022. The changes reflect technological developments relating to electronic working, virtual hearings, e-disclosure and e-bundles, and the introduction of the disclosure pilot under CPR PD 51U and the new rules governing trial witness statements under CPR PD 57AC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More