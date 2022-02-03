Commercial Court Guide 11th edition published—in force 3 February 2022

Dispute Resolution analysis: the 11th edition of the Commercial Court Guide has been published and is in force from 3 February 2022. The changes reflect technological developments relating to electronic working, virtual hearings, e-disclosure and e-bundles, and the introduction of the disclosure pilot under CPR PD 51U and the new rules governing trial witness statements under CPR PD 57AC.
