Commercial Court firmly rejects attempt to re-open challenges to arbitral award (WSB v FOL)

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Permission to appeal under section 69
  • Application under section 68
  • Application under section 67
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Mr Justice Calver in the Commercial Court has dismissed an application to set aside an order which dismissed challenges under sections 67 and 68 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) on the papers and refused permission to appeal under AA 1996, s 69. In doing so, the Commercial Court has provided concrete guidance on the court's approach to challenge applications and has confirmed the robust stance that it will adopt, in particular where the applicant requests an oral hearing. The court held that decisions to refuse permission to appeal under AA 1996, s 69 on the papers are final, and applicants will not be entitled to a hearing. Further, where a judge has dismissed an application under AA 1996, ss 67 or 68 and a party applies to set aside that order, in general, any hearing on the point should be very short, with limited written submissions and the respondent should not attend. This decision is consistent with the recent changes to the Commercial Court Guide and in reaching his decision, the judge emphasised the importance of challenges to arbitral awards being resolved without protracted litigation and unnecessary delay or expense. Written by Craig Tevendale, partner and Liz Kantor, professional support lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

