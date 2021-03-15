Sign-in Help
Commercial court dismisses AA 1996, s 67 challenge to tribunal decision not to stay proceedings (Republic of Uganda v Rift Valley Railways (Uganda))

Published on: 15 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Mr Justice Butcher in the commercial court dismissed a challenge by the Republic of Uganda (the Republic) to a tribunal’s decision not to stay arbitration proceedings following the making of a liquidation order over the defendant made in the High Court of Uganda. The Republic had challenged the decision under section 67 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) claiming that the tribunal had no jurisdiction over the arbitration because, under Ugandan law, the defendant’s management had lost its powers on the commencement of the liquidation proceedings or appointment of the liquidator and the liquidator had not approved the continuation of the proceedings. The insolvency proceedings and appointment of a liquidator were under challenge in Uganda but remained in place at the time of the court decision. The court found that the tribunal’s decision was an order not an award and did not finally determine an issue or dispute between the parties. The court also dismissed an application by Uganda for a declaration as to the lack of standing of what it described as the ‘former management’ of the defendant to manage and control the company and therefore to appear on behalf of the company. Written by Harris Bor and Wendy Miles QC, barristers at Twenty Essex. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

