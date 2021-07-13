menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Commercial Court declines jurisdiction over conspiracy claims in arbitration claim proceedings (VTB v JSC Antipinsky)

Commercial Court declines jurisdiction over conspiracy claims in arbitration claim proceedings (VTB v JSC Antipinsky)
Published on: 13 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial Court declines jurisdiction over conspiracy claims in arbitration claim proceedings (VTB v JSC Antipinsky)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In proceedings on an arbitration claim under CPR Part 62, to bring additional claims under CPR Part 20 against two-third parties, Mrs Justice Cockerill held that the court had no jurisdiction to permit the additional claims. Her reasoning was that, despite having to defend a claim on its cross-undertaking in damages)the claimant was not to be regarded as a ‘defendant’ to proceedings and therefore could not use Part 20. The decision analyses when a party is to be regarded as ‘claimant’ or ‘defendant’ in different procedural situations. The judge also considered, without deciding, whether it was at all possible to commence Part 20 proceedings in respect of an arbitration claim. She held that in any event Russia, not England, was the proper forum for the parties’ dispute. In so holding, the judge considered whether and when the risk of parallel proceedings and irreconcilable decisions was a ‘trump card’ in determining the proper forum for a dispute. Written by Christopher Boyne, partner at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, and Georgina Petrova, barrister at Brick Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More