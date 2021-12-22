LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Commercial Court considers contested enforcement of declaratory arbitral award (Sodzawiczny v McNally)

Published on: 22 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Arbitration analysis: This case involved an application to set aside part of an order granting permission to enforce an arbitral award in the English courts. The application was granted in part and the High Court refused enforcement of one of the declarations made in a London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) arbitration award. In his judgment, Mr Justice Foxton helpfully set out the criteria employed by the court when exercising its discretion to grant an order under section 66 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) to enforce an award in the same manner as a judgment or order of the court. The court held that it always has discretion whether or not to grant such relief. When the terms of an award are unclear, without utility or would adversely impact third parties (inter alia), the court can decline to grant the order, either in whole or in part. Foxton J also found that the application was not barred due to the applicant’s decision not to challenge the award for ‘serious irregularity affecting the tribunal, the proceedings or the award’ under AA 1996, s 68. Written by Robert Price, partner at Latham & Watkins. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

