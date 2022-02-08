LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Commercial Court considered specific issues involved in establishing deceit by recklessness (Pisante v Logothetis)

Published on: 08 February 2022
Commercial analysis: The judgment considers a question whether being recklessly indifferent as to the meaning of the statement (if the statement is untrue) should be distinguished from being recklessly indifferent as to the truth or falsity of the statement. It tentatively concludes that in neither case is the representor able to say they had an honest belief in a meaning they thought their words would convey and therefore the first scenario constitutes deceit just as much as the second one. Following this analysis by Mr Justice Andrew Baker, the court may find fraudulent misrepresentations sufficient to establish deceit not only in the scenarios where either the representor knew the statement to be false, did not believe in its truth or was reckless as to the truth of the statement, but also in the scenarios where the representor is reckless as to what they were conveying by the statement. Written by Evgenia Ashworth, associate at PCB Byrne LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

