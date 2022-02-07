Commercial, civil fraud—knowing receipt of trust assets (Byers v The Saudi National Bank)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This case concerns the question of whether it is a defence to a claim of knowing (or ‘unconscionable’) receipt of a misapplied trust asset that, notwithstanding the defendant’s knowledge of the trust and the misapplication, they obtained good title to the asset under the law of the place where the relevant receipt took place (the lex situs). The Court of Appeal, upholding the decision of the Chancery Judge (Mr Justice Fancourt), held that it is a defence. Specifically—'a claim in knowing receipt, where dishonest assistance is not alleged, will fail if, at the moment of receipt, the beneficiary’s equitable proprietary interest is destroyed or overridden so that the recipient holds the property as beneficial owner of it’. Put another way, the Court of Appeal answered in the negative the question raised by the case ‘whether a knowing receipt claim is possible where, although the defendant has or had property which was formerly trust property, the claimant never had a proprietary claim in respect of it against the defendant’. Written by Andrew Onslow QC, barrister, 3 Verulam Buildings. or to read the full analysis.