Commercial Agents Regs: compensation still due despite multiple principals (News, 10 October 2011)

Article summary

The mere fact that an agent acts for more than one principal (1) will not take him outside the protection of the Commercial Agents (Council Directive) Regulations 1993, and (2) will not, without more, place him in breach of the obligation (under regulation 3) to look after the interests of his principal and act dutifully and in good faith, as such conduct would only breach that obligation in circumstances where an express or implied term of the agency agreement prohibited it, and so an agent whose contract expressly or impliedly permitted him to act for more than one principal remained entitled to compensation or an indemnity under the Regulations on termination of the agency agreement, according to the High Court in Rossetti Marketing v Diamond Sofa Company. or to read the full analysis.