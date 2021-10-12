LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Commerce readies steep duties on indian wind towers

Published on: 12 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The US Department of Commerce has doubled down on penalties it assigned certain Indian wind tower producers during the early phase of its dumping and subsidy investigations into the imports, preparing duties as high as 397.7% on recalcitrant companies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

