Comments made in course of RTA Protocol compliance covered by absolute privilege (Jabbar and another v Aviva Insurance UK Ltd and others)

Published on: 07 July 2022
TMT analysis: This judgment concerned the defendants’ application for an order striking out the claims for unlawful means conspiracy, conspiracy to injure and tortious interference with contract, on the basis that the Particulars of Claim contained no ‘reasonable grounds’ for bringing these claims. The defendants also successfully sought summary judgment on the claimants’ defamation claim. Deputy Master Toogood QC held that the claimants had no real prospect of succeeding in this claim, because, inter alia, the publication complained of was made under the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury Claims in Road Traffic Accidents (‘RTA Protocol’) and was protected by absolute privilege. The court also granted the defendants’ strike out applications in relation to the claims for unlawful means conspiracy, conspiracy to injure and tortious interference with contract. Written by Iain Wilson, managing partner, Brett Wilson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

