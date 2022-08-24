- Comment—YouTube, Netflix and other streaming services have to pay up under Belgian copyright law
- Delicate time
- Proportional remuneration
- Bargaining power
Article summary
MLex: YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and other streaming services must now pay artists and performers through collective management organisations in Belgium, leading to potential disputes over double payments to artists and platforms’ loss of negotiating flexibility. The new rules, part of Belgium’s implementation of Directive (EU) 2019/790 (the EU Copyright Directive), come at a delicate time for some streaming services, struggling with competition and a slowdown in new subscribers.
