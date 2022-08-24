LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Comment—YouTube, Netflix and other streaming services have to pay up under Belgian copyright law

Published on: 24 August 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Delicate time
  • Proportional remuneration
  • Bargaining power

Article summary

MLex: YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and other streaming services must now pay artists and performers through collective management organisations in Belgium, leading to potential disputes over double payments to artists and platforms’ loss of negotiating flexibility. The new rules, part of Belgium’s implementation of Directive (EU) 2019/790 (the EU Copyright Directive), come at a delicate time for some streaming services, struggling with competition and a slowdown in new subscribers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

