Comment—WhatsApp’s appeal of Irish GDPR fine will throw up novel questions over EDPB’s role

Published on: 06 September 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: As Facebook’s WhatsApp tries to figure out a legal route to fight an Irish fine of €225m which was announced on 2 September 2021 for transparency failings, it could choose the Irish courts, the EU courts, or both. Given that it will be the first challenge to a final decision of a regulator under instruction by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), WhatsApp will likely have its sights on questioning the influence of individual EU data protection authorities in the umbrella group. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

