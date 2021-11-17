Comment—WhatsApp takes on EDPB to fight EU GDPR fine

Article summary

MLex: WhatsApp has entered new legal territory with its decision to challenge the role of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) in its €225m fine under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR). The case raises tricky questions on procedure, defense rights, appeals, and who ultimately bears responsibility for defending a fine—suggesting that it will set the tone for future large, cross-border data protection cases in Europe. or to read the full analysis.