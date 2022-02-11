LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Comment—US fears spike that Austrian Google Analytics decision shakes the Web’s foundations

Published on: 11 February 2022
Published by: MLex
MLex: A recent decision by the Austrian Data Protection Authority (DPA) that calls into doubt the legality of websites using Google Analytics under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) is spreading alarm among US companies that see the software as part of the basic architecture of the internet. The move has shaken businesses because it took aim at a key data-transfer mechanism, prompting concerns of a cascade of future decisions crimping the trans-Atlantic flow of data. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

