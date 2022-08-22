Comment—Updates to EU insurance rules head for tug-of-war over climate risk

MLex: Updates to EU insurance rules can expect a political tug-of-war over sustainability risk in their next stage of negotiations in the European Parliament, with the lead lawmaker on the file set against left and centre groups in the body's economics committee.
