Legal News

Comment—Updates to EU insurance rules head for tug-of-war over climate risk

Published on: 22 August 2022
Published by: MLex
MLex: Updates to EU insurance rules can expect a political tug-of-war over sustainability risk in their next stage of negotiations in the European Parliament, with the lead lawmaker on the file set against left and centre groups in the body's economics committee. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

