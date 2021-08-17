Comment—UN summit goal of agreement on global net-zero emissions may remain elusive

MLex: A global commitment to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions is urgently needed, legislators have said in the wake UN expert report on the effects of global warming and steps needed to curb it published on 9 August 2021. With the clock ticking, all eyes are on the upcoming COP26 climate summit in November 2021, but a truly global agreement looks hard to reach.
