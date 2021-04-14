Sign-in Help
Comment—UK lenders square up to tricky task of clawing back Covid-19 loans

Published on: 14 April 2021
Published by: MLex
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: MLex: A year after UK businesses struggling in the pandemic received the first government-backed emergency credit, banks face the daunting task of recouping debt that adds up to 75bn pounds across around 1.6 million loans. As warnings abound that businesses might be unable or unwilling to pay back the funds, how can lenders avoid regulatory scrutiny by treating customers fairly while ensuring the money is recouped for the taxpayer? or take a trial to read the full analysis.

