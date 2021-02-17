Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Key developments and horizon scanning / Brexit

Legal News

Comment—UK finance industry can only watch as EU absorbs London stock trading

Comment—UK finance industry can only watch as EU absorbs London stock trading
Published on: 17 February 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Comment—UK finance industry can only watch as EU absorbs London stock trading
  • Shares
  • MoU

Article summary

MLex: The lack of EU equivalence decisions for the City of London is starting to become palpable, after Amsterdam overtook the UK as the leading financial center for share trading. The UK industry has little control over that and any other business leaving, despite regulators showing their increasing annoyance that the EU won’t grant the country any additional access provisions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More