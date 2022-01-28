LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Comment—UK dives into data-flows framework, heralding divergence from EU

Published on: 28 January 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Increasing importance
  • Flawed flows

Article summary

MLex: A new expert group on international personal data flows set up by the UK government reflects the country’s ambition to break away from the EU’s approach, which some see as overly legalistic and creating a paralysing amount of paperwork. The issue of data flows is gaining traction with UK lawmakers and officials, and fits into a wider post-Brexit reform package. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

