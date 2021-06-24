menu-search
Comment—state-backed virtual currency designers puzzle over who will control payments

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Central banks designing their own digital currencies are puzzling over whether and how it could be made ‘programmable’—a concept which would give payers the ability to control how funds are used. While options like ‘smart contracts’ or controlling kids’ pocket money are technologically enticing, the final decision could determine the exact role of the private sector in tomorrow’s payment system—and the nature of money itself. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

