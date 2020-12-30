Sign-in Help
Comment—Relieved? UK and EU agree post-Brexit deal

Published on: 30 December 2020
Public Law analysis: On 24 December 2020, after roller-coaster negotiations, the UK and the EU announced they had agreed a post-Brexit ‘EU-UK Trade and Cooperation’ Agreement. On 1 January 2021, the transition period ends, and the UK leaves the EU Single Market and the Customs Union. The EU-UK Agreement provides for zero tariffs and quotas. It represents a fundamental shift in the EU-UK relationship with substantially reduced market access but greater UK autonomy. Phillip Souta, head of UK Public Policy at Clifford Chance examines what it covers, what it doesn’t, and what happens next. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

