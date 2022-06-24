Comment—reforming EU GDPR enforcement is easier said than done

Article summary

MLex: The vexed issue of revamping the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) emerged during the week commencing 13 June 2022 with a proposal by a senior EU official, but the path to changing the landmark rule's enforcement mechanism is fraught with controversy. The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), Wojciech Wiewiórowski, has suggested more centralised oversight of Big Tech companies. Whether that means actually reforming the EU GDPR, or smoothing over procedural hurdles and boosting co-operation among data protection regulators, will be debated in the months to come. or to read the full analysis.