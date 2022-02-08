Comment: New wrench pushes UK-EU agreement on Northern Ireland further into uncertainty

Article summary

MLex: Traders hoping for a UK-EU agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement can expect more delays. The political fallout from a dispute over checks on British agri-food goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland during the week commencing (w/c) 31 January 2022 risks further setbacks to UK-EU negotiations and further instability for the province, reeling from resignations at the top of its executive and the possible specter of early elections. or to read the full analysis.