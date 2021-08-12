menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Key developments and horizon scanning / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Comment—money-market funds prepare pushback against reform efforts after coronavirus (COVID-19) chaos

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Comment—money-market funds prepare pushback against reform efforts after coronavirus (COVID-19) chaos
  • Resilience
  • Dangerous gap

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: MLex: Money-market funds (MMFs) have been held responsible by regulators all over the world for market turmoil seen in March 2020 as investors urgently sought to liquidate their positions as coronavirus (COVID-19) spread. But the call for tough reform of the sector is meeting pushback from the industry, which argues that although some policy changes are warranted, a large-scale overhaul could result in unintended consequences. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More