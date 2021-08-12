Comment—money-market funds prepare pushback against reform efforts after coronavirus (COVID-19) chaos

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: MLex: Money-market funds (MMFs) have been held responsible by regulators all over the world for market turmoil seen in March 2020 as investors urgently sought to liquidate their positions as coronavirus (COVID-19) spread. But the call for tough reform of the sector is meeting pushback from the industry, which argues that although some policy changes are warranted, a large-scale overhaul could result in unintended consequences.