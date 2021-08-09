menu-search
Legal News

Comment—IPCC publishes sixth assessment report on the science of climate change

Published on: 09 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Sixth Assessment Report
  • What is the IPCC?
  • What are the key findings of the sixth assessment report?
  • Summary for policyholders
  • Technical Summary (TS)
  • How does this report compare to previous IPCC reports?
  • What has been the reaction to the report?

Article summary

Environment analysis: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has published its long-awaited sixth assessment report on the science of climate change: ‘AR6 Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis’. It addresses the most up-to-date physical understanding of the climate system and climate change, bringing together the latest advances in climate science, and combining multiple lines of evidence from paleoclimate, observations, process understanding, and global and regional climate simulations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

