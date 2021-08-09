Comment—IPCC publishes sixth assessment report on the science of climate change

Article summary

Environment analysis: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has published its long-awaited sixth assessment report on the science of climate change: ‘AR6 Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis’. It addresses the most up-to-date physical understanding of the climate system and climate change, bringing together the latest advances in climate science, and combining multiple lines of evidence from paleoclimate, observations, process understanding, and global and regional climate simulations. or to read the full analysis.