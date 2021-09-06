Comment—investor-state disputes in EU energy sector may be muted by top court’s ruling

Article summary

MLex: Energy companies contemplating lawsuits against EU governments over their climate plans should take note of a ruling issued by the EU’s top court on 2 September 2021, which essentially declared certain applications of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) to be incompatible with EU law. The ruling could also bolster calls for the EU to leave the ECT, which is seen by activists as standing in the way of climate progress. or to read the full analysis.