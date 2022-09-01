LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Consumer protection and cartels / Consumer protection offences

Legal News

Comment—Greenwashing will stay in realm of private litigation unless UK financial regulators get more powers

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Comment—Greenwashing will stay in realm of private litigation unless UK financial regulators get more powers
  • Greenwashing police
  • Undermining net zero

Article summary

MLex: UK financial watchdogs may have a regulatory firepower problem on their hands that could derail their ability to crack down on firms falsely advertising their products or services as green. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents