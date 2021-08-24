menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Renewable energy / Electric vehicles and Alternative fuels for transport

Legal News

Comment—green vehicle infrastructure earmarked to test EU open-data principles

Published on: 24 August 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Comment—green vehicle infrastructure earmarked to test EU open-data principles
  • Rollout challenges

Article summary

MLex: Operators of electric and hydrogen vehicle charging stations in the EU face an expanded list of data duties under a proposed update to rules governing charging infrastructure across the EU. The update’s data requirements, if passed by legislators, would be one of the first examples of the European Commission’s push for EU open-data principles moving into law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More