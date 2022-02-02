LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Comment—fragmented AI oversight looms in EU as governments plan their own regulators

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: The EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act is still at an early stage in legislative negotiations, but businesses are starting to get an idea of how enforcement might look, possibly with some concern. National data protection authorities have argued that they are best placed to police the new rules, but some governments are starting to set up designated AI regulators, which could hamper coordinated EU oversight. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

